Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called it quits.

The music icon and former baseball star, who have been together since 2017, announced the end of their two-year engagement in an exclusive statement to the "Today Show."

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple wrote. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children."

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," they concluded.

Reports emerged last month that the couple had split up, but they later clarified to People that they were "working through some things."

The ex-Yankees player proposed to the “Jenny From the Block” singer in 2019 while vacationing in the Bahamas, when JLo shared a post of her stunning ring to Instagram.

The couple were originally set to wed in the summer of 2020, but were forced to call off the nuptials not once, but twice due to coronavirus precautions.

Lopez spoke about the decision in an interview for Allure’s March cover, saying quarantine has taught her that “everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

“Maybe that wasn’t the right time,” Lopez told the outlet of her and Rodriguez’s summer wedding plans. “(Quarantine) has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The former couple last shared photos together in late February, when Rodriguez visited the singer in the Domincan Republic, where Lopez was filming the movie “Shotgun Wedding” in the country.

One of the couple's last major appearances together was at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, where Lopez performed memorable renditions of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," and included part of her iconic song "Let's Get Loud."

Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are in talks to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor," Rodriguez and Lore wrote in a statement. "Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization, the talented team and their incredible fans."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.