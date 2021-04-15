CLEVELAND — It’s a pervasive problem across the country: homelessness.

One Ohio man has made it his mission to help every homeless person possible in an effort to turn his own family legacy around after being homeless himself.

Around 19,000 people experienced homelessness in Cuyahoga County in 2020, according to the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

Years ago, one Navy veteran found himself sleeping in the streets in downtown Cleveland, and now he’s dedicated his life to helping those with no where to go.

“My heart gets so full,” he said. “I found my purpose."

His nonprofit, Homeless Hookup CLE, started as a promise to better himself for his son, Hunter.

“It’s something I have to do," he said.

Hunter is now 12.

“Straight A’s. Great kid," said Roff.

Alcoholism is part of his family history.

“Alcohol has eradicated my family. That’s my family legacy right now to die an alcoholic death and that’s why I realized, like when I was having a kid, that’s not the legacy I’m trying to leave for him,” said Roff.

Roff said his father was in and out of his life and eventually, he died homeless, but he always had a stable father figure and a loving mother.

“My step dad raised me,” he said.

Roff’s alcoholism began at age 14. It controlled him, but he found success as a MMA fighter and he even joined the Navy.

“I missed Cleveland," said Roff.

He came home to Cleveland but couldn’t escape his addiction until he hit rock bottom.

Roff was homeless for a year and a half, and a halfway house helped him turn it all around.

Roff has been sober for 13 years. He’s now a peer supporter at Thrive where he helps other recovering addicts.

“Those are my people," he said. "I love them.”

His background allows him to empathize because he knows what it feels like.

“We got sleeping bags, socks, hygiene items," he said to a man standing with a sign on the side of the road.

“Let’s get you hooked up. That’s the magic word(s): Hooked up," said Roff while passing out socks.

Homeless Hookup CLE started small.

“When something’s an emergency, what color do you usually see the signs and everything? Red. When you think about love and compassion you think? Red,” he said while dressed in a red baseball cap and shirt.

The nonprofit has grown a lot since 2014.

“Every year for my birthday, we light the tower red for homelessness," he said referring to the Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland. “When I was sitting in the jail cell drunk, if you were to tell me that I was going to ignite a cause that lit up the city, I’d think you were just as crazy as me."

Roff estimates the organization has helped thousands of people.

He gives back at least twice a week by driving a new Ohio State Buckeye-themed ambulance around the city. He passes out all kinds of things including food, water, sleeping bags, face masks, hygiene packets and socks.

“I see somebody, I stop," he said.

Roff hopes to break the stigma of homeless people being painted as aggressive beggars.

“What did we see? Gratitude," he said.

He wants people to know the transient community is full of thankful people.

"I love you, bro," one man said after recieving items from Roff. “Love you too, man," he replied.

Roff’s passion for helping others lights up his face and he looks forward to what the future holds.

“We could be helping the guy that starts the next major nonprofit and he starts it because he saw there was a bright spot in his dark day and we were that bright spot," said Roff.

Homeless Hookup CLE runs entirely on community donations. The nonprofit also has a free thrift store in Beachwood, gives out Narcan and hosts events in a new RV where people can come eat, shower and get a haircut.

The next event is on April 25 at the Community Assessment and Treatment Services Center in Cleveland on Broadway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.