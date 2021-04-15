STATEWIDE — The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a controversial bill aimed at curbing violent protests in the state by a vote of 23-17.

House Bill 1, known as the Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act, now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature. Passage of the bill was a key legislative priority for DeSantis heading into this year’s legislative session.

The measure has become perhaps the most controversial measure before the Florida Legislature this session. It would toughen penalties for crimes that occur during protests that turn violent.

Adding to that, city and county governments could be held financially liable for damages if they failed to control protests that get out of hand.

The legislation calls for a mandatory 6-month prison sentence for anyone convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer during a protest, and for fines and possibly up to five years behind bars for anyone convicted of causing harm to a law enforcement officer or damaging property.

The “anti-riot” bill is a response to the several Black Lives Matter protests across Florida last year that turned violent. DeSantis has said the state’s laws need to be strengthened to preserve order and to try to keep protesters from destroying property.

Floridians who have testified against the bill argue that it is a direct attack on free speech.

Democrats, including Janet Cruz of the Tampa Bay area, had opposed the bill.