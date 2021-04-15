House and Senate Democrats are set to debut legislation which would expand the size of the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13, an effort that is sure to meet steep resistance from Republicans in Congress.

What You Need To Know House and Senate Democrats are set to debut legislation which would expand the size of the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13



The legislation will be introduced by Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)





“The bill will restore balance to the Supreme Court as part of critically necessary democracy reform,” a press release touting the event said



The move comes one week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order forming a commission to study expanding the court

The bill will be introduced Thursday morning in front of the Supreme Court building by Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), alongside advocates for democracy reform.

“The bill will restore balance to the Supreme Court as part of critically necessary democracy reform,” a press release touting the event said, citing the historical precedent of Congress adjusting the court seven times in its history.

The move comes one week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order forming a commission to study expanding the court, as well as instituting term limits among the justices, comprised of former federal judges, practitioners who have appeared before the court, and democracy reform advocates.

In launching the review, Biden fulfilled a campaign pledge made amid pressure from activists and Democrats to realign the Supreme Court after its composition tilted sharply to the right during former President Donald Trump’s term.

Trump added three justices to the high court, including conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before last year’s presidential election.

The makeup of the Supreme Court, always a hot-button issue, ignited again in 2016 – an election year – when Democrats declared that Republicans gained an unfair advantage by blocking Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat left empty by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to even hold hearings on filling the vacancy, saying that the next Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the next president, even though it was more than six months until the next presidential election.

“The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on this issue, so let's give them a voice: Let's let the American people decide,” McConnell said in Feb. 2016. “The Senate will appropriately revisit the matter when it considers the qualifications of the nominee the next president nominates, whoever that might be.”

In the wake of McConnell’s power play, some progressives have viewed adding seats to the court or setting term limits as a way to offset the influence of any one president on its makeup. Conservatives, in turn, have denounced such ideas as “court-packing” similar to the failed effort by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.

The 36-member commission has been instructed to spend 180 days studying the issues, but it was not charged with making a recommendation under the White House order that created it.

Biden pledged to create the commission during an October television interview, and has promised to appoint the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.