GREENVILLE, N.C. — Ten-year-old Jade Kelly wants to make a difference in the world. When she was just 6 years old, she launched her first business, Jade's Journee, to combat bullying.

“I experienced bullying,” Kelly said. “It was a terrible experience. I would not, that's one part of my journey that I would not go back to.”

She now makes accessories with inspirational quotes on them to empower girls and inspire them to make a difference.

“I guess bullying kind of helped me lift up my confidence. I know that sounds weird, but that was my motivation. I knew I had to, not prove to myself, but prove to them that I can do this. I mean I don't care what you throw at me, I can do it,” she said.

It's been hard work building the company from scratch, but it's been a great learning experience. Not only is Kelly a business owner, she is also an anchor for "Young Mogul News," an online show for young entrepreneurs. However, the accomplishment she is most proud of her book, "The Science Behind It." It's a bestseller, and Kelly has her very own chapter.

“The first time I actually held this book I started to cry. And I tried to hold it in because my mom was recording, and, you know, you try not to cry when your mom is recording especially if you're a CEO. But I just couldn't hold that in,” Kelly said.

She describes the feeling as magical, knowing that all her hard work, tears and late nights paid off. Her favorite quote from the book is this: “Look, I know it seems impossible to do something that seems completely new to you. But if you just go after it one step at a time, you'll discover new things about yourself as a journey unfolds.”

Kelly has big plans for the future of her business, and it's all made possible by the support she has from her family. More than anything she wants to be a role model for her two little sisters.

“That was one of the biggest things, to make the path for my sisters to walk in,” Kelly said. “I mean, that's a dream for a big sister. I know it was a dream for me. I wanted to create that path just like my parents created mine.”

Kelly's most recent project is raising money for families in Texas who struggled from the storms earlier this year. Not only has she started a Texas relief fundraiser, but she's planning on visiting Texas to volunteer in person later this year.