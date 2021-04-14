The United States Senate will hold a procedural vote Wednesday on a bill intended to confront the rise of violence against Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which could be the first major test of the filibuster of this Congress.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, co-authored by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), would provide an ability for local and state law enforcement agencies to respond to hate crimes, assign a point person in the Department of Justice to expedite review COVID-19-related hate crimes, and deliver guidance to combat discriminatory language related to the pandemic.

The bill is the first major piece of Congressional legislation aimed at combatting the rise of Anti-Asian hate brought about in the last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, inflamed in large part by references to the origin of the coronavirus in China.

A recent study showed that the use of anti-Asian hashtags skyrocketed on Twitter last year in the days after then-President Donald Trump used the term “Chinese virus” for the first time in a tweet. Trump also often used terms such as “China virus," or other variations on the same theme, during speeches and news conferences.

“For more than a year, the Asian American community has been fighting two crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-Asian hate,” Rep. Meng said. “Combating hate should not be a partisan issue. It’s about the safety of all Americans.”

Wednesday will see a procedural vote on the measure, which requires 60 votes to begin debate on the bill.

Senate Minority Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who described himself as a “proud husband of an Asian American,” former Trump transportation secretary Elaine Chao, said Tuesday that he was hoping to work out an agreement with Democrats on debate and amendments, but noted that “discrimination against Asian Americans is a real problem.”

“The fact Leader McConnell said yesterday he believes discrimination against Asian Americans is a real problem and wants to move forward and be constructive is a very good thing, and I salute him for it,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor ahead of the procedural vote.

Republicans have signaled that they will not block the measure with a filibuster, but passage is not a certainty.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Tuesday that he hopes Republicans will not block the measure, but hopes amendments can be made.

Schumer said he was open to considering changes to the bill. He is in conversations with McConnell on a package of amendments that could be considered, according to aides.

Several Republican senators indicated they would prefer to adjust the hate crimes legislation, but they are reluctant to exercise the filibuster on this bill. Opposing it could expose senators to claims they are being racially insensitive.

Leaving a caucus luncheon Tuesday, several GOP senators said they would not block the bill, but they were still looking at the legislation and proposed amendments to figure out what they would support.

“I don’t believe we should be allowing these types of hate crimes out there, whether it’s women or Asian Americans, so we’re going to take a look at the text,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. She said she wasn’t aware of any “major objections” from Republicans.

Though timely, the legislation is also modest, what supporters see as a first step in a federal response to the rise of Asian American hate crimes. It would assign a point person within the Justice Department to expedite the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement to respond to such incidents. The department would also work to limit discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic.

One bipartisan amendment would beef up support to law enforcement, and others are expected.

Sen. Hirono said she is no longer comfortable taking a walk with her headphones listening to audio books because of the attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

She said she hopes Republicans join in supporting the bill.

“An attack on one group in our country is truly an attack on all of us,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.