A new full-service barber and beard grooming shop is shearing through barriers.

Shannel Moore opened Beard Chic in March, and she is the first woman to own a barbershop in the city of Buffalo.

"I never thought I would have a barbershop, and also being the first woman in Buffalo to have a barbershop, that’s very amazing and I just strive, I just take every day ... I don’t want to take nothing for granted," Moore said.

Her 4-year-old son Daviyon inspired her to open the shop after taking him to the barbershop.

"He would get his haircut and I would observe the clients that would come in and I would notice they would get haircuts and trimmed, but they wouldn’t get their beards groomed," Moore said.

Meet Shannel Moore! She just opened up a full-service barber and beard grooming shop in North Buffalo and in doing so, she’s shearing through barriers to inspire other women. We’ll tell you how today on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/akFtKkQd5V — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 14, 2021

In 2019, she created her own line of 100% organic beard products, such as oil, conditioners and more. She says, after praying about what she should do next, she had a dream.

"I dreamt I was washing a beard, a man’s beard, in a barbershop, not knowing it was my own barbershop," she said.

In 2020, she purchased her space at 287 Parkside Avenue in North Buffalo and opened this spring. Literally, a dream come true.

"I am still in awe to it, but wow, I really did it," she said.

One of her clients, Demetrius Cooperwood, says her products have made a real difference for him.

"I lost my hair at the top of my head, so I had to take care of the hair at the bottom, so she started telling me how to maintain my beard to be fuller and shinier," he said. "I buy all her products now. Everything."

With her success, she hopes to inspire other women, too.

"We have harder obstacles than a man, but if you are determined and work hard, you will prevail," she said.

She also offers spa services. You can find more information on her Facebook page.