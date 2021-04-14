GREENSBORO, N.C. – As the pandemic takes a financial toll, some young adults are turning to pawn shops or payday lenders to get fast cash.

Jesse Cook, 25, says he's become a frequent customer at a pawn shop in Greensboro because his hours were cut. According to a report from George Washington University and the T.I.A.A Institute, 43% of adults ages 18 to 37 used pawn shops or payday lenders in 2018, compared to just 26% for the same age group in 2009.

That was pre-pandemic, but Cook's experience shows the trend may continue under the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will help out in gas and groceries as well as just anything else I need around the house to help out," explains Cook.

The report also states millennials engage in expensive money management behaviors more often than people 38 to 64 and tend to be overconfident about their financial knowledge.