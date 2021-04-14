Kim Potter, the 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, will be charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, according to Washington County Attorney Pete Orput

Potter, who resigned Tuesday, was seen on body camera footage shouting "I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!" before drawing her weapon and firing a single shot from her handgun.

"Holy ****! I just shot him," Potter can be heard saying on camera.

Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, who classified his death as a homicide.

Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned Tuesday, said he believed that Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol instead of her Taser.

Wright's father told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he cannot accept that conclusion.

"I lost my son. He’s never coming back," Aubrey Wright said. "I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that."

Wright's death has sparked protests within hours of his death Sunday, and continued through Tuesday night, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering Tuesday night outside Brooklyn Center’s heavily guarded police headquarters.

Potter, 48, was an instructor with the Brooklyn Center police, according to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. She was training two other officers Sunday when they stopped Wright, the association’s leader, BIll Peters, told the Star Tribune.

