CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in the mood for spring cleaning, don't just throw everything away. Some of your old belongings may be worth some cash.

From Super Nintendo to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, retro is in again.

Collectibles have been flying off the shelves at pawn stores around the country during the pandemic. It's something that helps customers find a little bit of comfort during such a strange time.

“Everybody’s trying to find something to ground them and make them feel good,” says National Pawn collectible expert Gary Furstenau. “Or brings them some sort of comfort at certain times. And collectibles do that for people for different reasons.”

While people may be clearing out their attics to see what they have, Furstenau says don't go into it thinking you'll get rich. Most items are not worth millions, but he says it's more about having that experience and having fun than making millions off of collectibles.