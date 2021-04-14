ORLANDO, Fla. — A bill in the Florida Senate that would increase maximum unemployment benefits to $375 a week from $275 a week now also aims to increase the duration of benefits to 14 weeks from 12 weeks.

What You Need To Know Legislation now aims to increase jobless-benefits duration to 14 weeks



Bill still calls for an increase in maximum benefits to $375/week, up from $275



Florida trails most states in jobless benefits; most offer 26 weeks of payments





FLORIDA GOVERNMENT GUIDE: Latest News, Find Your State Lawmakers, More

Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, included that provision in an amendment on Tuesday for his unemployment assistance bill, SB 1906, which last month won bipartisan approval in the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee.

Brodeur’s bill is scheduled for consideration Thursday in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“We have a moral obligation to provide enough support to help meet some basic needs for Floridians who are out of work, through no fault of their own, and are looking for employment,” Brodeur told Spectrum News on Wednesday in an email through a spokesman. “These increases do that.”

Brodeur’s bill comes after layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on the Sunshine State for comparatively low — some emphasize rock-bottom — weekly benefits and duration of benefits. Most states offer 26 weeks of unemployment benefits, more than double what Florida offers.

A recent analysis by Forbes Advisor ranked Florida tied for 47th in the U.S. in average weekly unemployment benefits ($236) — note the distinction from maximum weekly benefits ($275) — and dead last when you combine the average weekly benefit with the benefit duration and the state’s cost of living index.

To become law, Brodeur’s unemployment assistance legislation faces a hefty climb, especially since the Florida House of Representatives has advanced no companion bill.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, had introduced a bill that she said would have increased the state’s maximum unemployment benefit to $400 a week and extend the benefit period to 26 weeks, but her bill received no consideration from the Florida Senate.

She joined Brodeur’s bill as a cosponsor and noted the promise of an unemployment benefits bill from a Republican in a GOP-controlled Legislature.

Asked if she had pushed for an increase to 14 weeks of benefits, Stewart wrote late Tuesday in a text message to Spectrum News: “Absolutely but was hoping for more. I was hoping for at least 15 weeks.”

Regarding the lack of similar legislation in the House, Stewart wrote: “Everything is a negotiation. But we are at the bottom and we need to try at least for middle. Plus it just looks bad not to do anything.”