DAVIDSON, N.C. — A lot of businesses have closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and others have pivoted to try and stay afloat. One town in Mecklenburg County says through it all, every business has managed to stay open.

The town of Davidson recently released a video on social media stating they had not lost a single business during the pandemic. Sondra Arzamarski manages The Jewel Box in downtown, and says when the pandemic hit, it was hard to watch the bustling area become quiet.

“It’s heartbreaking when you’re used to seeing the streets packed with people eating lunch next door, and walking around and shopping,” she says.

Arzamarski says the team at The Jewel Box immediately made some changes on their own to try and survive.

“The biggest pivot was just really increasing our social media presence,” she says. “Really getting those daily Instagram, Facebook … highlighting our new merchandise.”

Arzamarski says town leaders also stepped up. Some businesses got help with curbside parking signs, and others received more options to create outdoor dining space. In fact, Arzamarski says she’s seen businesses open downtown during the pandemic, something she didn’t think was possible.

“It’s so great because the people that are coming in, it’s good for their spirit too,” says Arzamarski. “They’re tired of being home, they want to get back to their normalcy, they want to get back to their businesses, their way of life they had before.”

Arzamarski says with the return of Farmers Markets and warmer weather, she’s excited to see more foot traffic return to downtown. She also hopes as vaccine distribution continues, things will be back to normal as soon as possible.