The 11 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew will be extended to midnight, starting next Monday, April 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The curfew for catering events will be moved from midnight to 1 a.m., Cuomo also announced at the press briefing.

Indoor restaurant capacity for New York City, however, will remain at 50%, according to the governor.

Cuomo has been steadily increasing indoor dining capacity for restaurants outside the city, though. Currently, in everywhere in New York state besides New York City, restaurants can fill their indoor dining rooms to 75% capacity.