President Joe Biden has been invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, his first such address as president.

NEW: @SpeakerPelosi has invited @POTUS to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28th. That's right around Biden's 100 day mark in office. pic.twitter.com/kMKSgsi02D — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) April 14, 2021

In a letter to the president, Speaker Pelosi wrote, "nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way.' Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!"

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi has invited President Biden to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28. https://t.co/RoH4rRH0G1 — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) April 14, 2021

"In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment," Pelosi added.

The address will almost certainly look different from a traditional joint session due to precautions against COVID-19. The speech will give the president a chance to pitch both chambers of Congress, as well as the American people, on his @2 trillion proposed infrastructure plan and provide an update on his administration's response to the pandemic.

Details for the event were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.