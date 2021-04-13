WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” F. Evans, who was killed in the line of duty in an attack on the Capitol earlier this month, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda today, the second USCP officer memorialized there this year.

What You Need To Know USCP officer William "Billy" Evans will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda today



Evans was killed when a driver intentionally struck Evans and another USCP officer who were standing guard next to the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month



Evans is the second USCP officer to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda this year; the first was Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol



Evans and Sicknick are just the 6th Capitol Police officers killed in the line of duty in the nearly 200-year history of the force

“Today, we honor a martyr for our democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted this morning. “May this tribute be a source of comfort & an expression of gratitude to the Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their resilience during this time.”

Officer William Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, who died in the line of duty protecting the Capitol on April 2, 2021. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful for his service. https://t.co/eNtusEYTNS — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 13, 2021

Evans, 41, an 18-year veteran of the force, was killed earlier this month when a driver rammed his vehicle and struck Evans and another USCP officer. Evans and another officer were standing guard in front of a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building.

The other USCP officer was injured and hospitalized. The driver, who exited the vehicle holding a knife, was shot and killed by police.

Evans was the second USCP officer to die in the line of duty this year, and one of only a handful in the force's nearly 200-year history. Officer Brian Sicknick died earlier this year from injuries he suffered during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide in the days following the riot.

Evans's family issued a statement last week saying that he will be missed.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for,” the statement read. “His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled. The absolute most important thing in his life was his two children, Logan and Abigail. His most cherished moments were those spent with them -- building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series. He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did. Any opportunity to spend time with his children brightened both their lives and his. Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of [April 2].”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, are expected to pay their respects, along with members of Congressional leadership, throughout the day.