CINCINNATI — During the pandemic people have been inspired to branch out and start some creative businesses. That’s especially the case for 14-year-old Erikka Franklin, who has expanded her business and started offering customized masks.

Since the age of six, she’s been passionate about designing. It inspired her to start her first custom-designed fanny pack business called Fannysofab. And now her new mask business.

“Designing just really gives me a peace (of) mind,” Franklin said. "It’s really therapeutic and it makes people smile when they get something custom that has their name on it. It just really makes them feel special.”

Since the pandemic she’s been making, designing and selling masks. She has clients all across the nation, some of which are celebrities. Franklin said she hopes to offer her clients masks that are unique and fashionable.

“I just wanted to create a fashion statement that you could wear every day because we’re wearing masks all the time and something custom,” Franklin said.

Both Fannysofab and her mask business have taken off since last year. She said she’s really grateful to be as successful as she is today.

“It gets tough sometimes, but it’s just really something I love to do and I feel like if I love doing it then why should I stop,” she said.

Check out Franklin’s work on her Fashionista Franklin Instagram page.