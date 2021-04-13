ORLANDO, Fla. — With many already hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, news of the recommended pause on shots made by Johnson & Johnson could make people even more skeptical about getting vaccinated.

For months, Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns has been working to get people vaccinated.

“I think we have made some progress with the vaccine confidence, which was encouraging,” he said.

Burns is also CEO of Orange Blossom Family Health, which provides health care, and vaccinations for many underserved communities.

He said with more vaccine doses available, they’ve been able to ramp up their efforts.

Burns worries, though, that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could make that more difficult.

“It impacts the confidence, because we’re already trying to increase vaccine confidence, so when they hear that there’s some potential issues,” said Burns.

Burns said he sees a lot of vaccine hesitancy in younger people due to mistrust of the government and the health system, especially, in the African American community. The CDC and FDA made the recommendation Tuesday after six women reported a rare but potentially dangerous blood clot after getting the shot.

One of the women died because of the clot and another was left in critical condition, officials said.

Even though the six cases represent only a tiny fraction of the 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have been administered in the U.S., Burns said this news definitely does not help.

“That kind of counters some the education that we’ve been doing," Burns said. "So, that was a true blow to us."

Burns said his team will keep working hard to give people the latest and accurate information about the vaccines, which he said is key to overcome hesitancy.

“I think it’s important that we continue to pivot, be transparent, and still be aggressive in making sure that we’re getting vaccines in arms,” he said.

Orange Blossom Family Health will continue to push forward using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Burns said they’ve paused the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and people with appointments to get it on Tuesday opted for the Pfizer vaccine.​