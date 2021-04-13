Hand sanitizing is a feature in many businesses now across the country. And here at Creative Hair Design in Middletown, the 40-year-old beauty salon is no stranger to adaptation, says client Gloria Allen, who’s been coming here for 20 years.

"Personal service is what’s most important when you come. There are plenty of beauty shops around, but personal service...They all know me," she said.

Arlene Hyzer-Hannigan worked as a stylist here before purchasing the business five years ago.

"I have been trained by the previous owner, so we worked together. When we realized that our system was good and that our clients appreciated everything we did, I didn’t want to lose that," she said.

Among the longest serving are Cheryl Limitoni, an employee for 20 years, and Sue Creegan, an employee for more than 30 years

And it’s served the business well, she says, adding that she strives to maintain a family atmosphere.

"And that’s what keeps them coming back — because they know we give them our best," she said.

Cheryl Limitoni is one of the longest serving staff members, having been here for 20 years.

"I consider (them) my family and my friends," Limitoni said.

She’s seen many come and go, and now under new leadership, she’s helping to usher in a new phase for the business — expansion.

"We’re doing this expansion because our clients are in need of some extra services," she said.

But most importantly, the space will help to provide community service to the neighborhood.

"We do a few things here or there, but they never were enough," Hannigan said. "I want to just get out and let people know we’re here to help them."

They plan to host clothing and book drives, and even makeovers for those in desperate need.

"The people that need it are the people that can’t speak up and that don’t speak up, so if anybody can reach out and let us know if there’s a family in need, I would love to reach out to them and make them feel good," Hannigan said.

A great way, they say, to pay it back to a community that’s supported them for over four decades.