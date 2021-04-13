President Joe Biden held a long-awaited phone call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, where the two leaders discussed a “number of regional and global issues,” per a release from the White House.

The talk comes after weeks of heightened tensions between the two countries, with Biden having publicly referred to Russia’s president as a “killer,” and the Russian Foreign Ministry in turn suggesting Washington had rejected President Vladimir Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with U.S. leaders to help defuse conflict.

The call also comes amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-baсked separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

More than 14,000 people have died in fighting in eastern Ukraine, and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled.

“President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House statement read in part. “The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions.”

Biden also told Putin the U.S. would “act firmly in defense of its national interests” regarding Russian cyber intrusions and election interference, according to the White House.

The two leaders may also meet in-person in a “third country” in the coming months, with President Biden having invited his Russian counterpart to convene a summit to further their diplomatic conversations.

“President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests, and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia.