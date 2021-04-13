TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill making its way through the Florida House would affect transgender student athletes if passed.

What You Need To Know A bill currently in the Florida House would affect transgender student athletes if passed



It would ban athletes born male from competing in female sports



Republican lawmakers made the bill a priority following President Biden's executive order on transgender athletes

The Republican-backed bill is set to be heard on the House floor this week. In the bill, lawmakers are proposing a ban on athletes born male, from competing in female sports, but it allows anyone born female to compete in any sport.

Rep. Chris Latvala says the bill is based in science.

“Boys and men are faster and stronger than women. That’s just genetics and that’s just science,” he said. “We’re not targeting the LGBT community and we’re not targeting the trans community. We’re just, in my mind, we’re protecting women’s access to sports.”

Supporters of the LGBTQ community say the bill is just discriminatory. Tampa Bay Rowdies player, Zach Steinberger is a member of the LGBTQ organization Athlete Ally. While he says as a straight man he can’t identify personally with those trans athletes, he plans to continue to fight for their rights.

“No matter what you identify as, no matter what or how you’re born it’s something that should be a safe and free environment," he said. "And to try and take that away from somebody is, that’s dismantling to me. That is so un-American."

The NCAA issued this response to the legislation: “The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.

The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports. Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.

When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

Lawmakers said the bill was made a priority during this legislative session as a response to President Biden’s executive order about transgender athletes.