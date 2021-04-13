ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Orange County are keeping their eyes on children, as the 5-14 age group now has the highest COVID-19 case positivity rate in the county.

What You Need To Know Children aged 5-14 currently have the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Orange County



At 9.6%, nearly 1 in 10 tests comes back positive for COVID-19, officials say



While that number may seem high, experts say testing numbers in that age group is actually low in Orange County

That rate is now at 9.6%, meaning about one in every 10 children in that age group tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the pandemic precautions they’re used to, health experts say parents need to get their kids tested if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.

They say while this percentage seems high, the number of children getting tested is low.

Thomas Jelneck’s 12-year-old daughter Kylie is a devoted flutist.

Nowadays, though, her practices come with a bit of apprehension.

“One of the challenges is she goes to practice at a bigger school, so always running in the back of our heads … ’Is everybody gathered at this place … are they keeping their distance as we need them to?'" said Jelneck.

Jelneck says he’s not surprised to learn Kylie's age group is showing a high percent positivity rate for COVID-19.

“As a society, maybe we let our guard down a little bit with the little ones," he said.

Alvina Chu, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, says the 9.6% positivity rate may be influenced by a lack of testing.

“We’ve seen also, in addition to the percent positivity in that age group being high, that the number of tests is kind of low," Chu said. "So that is one indicator to us that we need to increase testing, perhaps, in that age group.”

Another factor, she says, is this age group can’t get the vaccine yet.

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking that at her age, she can’t get it," said Jelneck.

Health experts expect that Pfizer’s vaccine will be approved for emergency use in children age 12-15 next.

Until then, Jelneck says, he’ll be keeping his guard up.

Chu also strongly advised against large gatherings like parties that tend to happen toward the end of the school year, which is quickly approaching now.​