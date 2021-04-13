EGG HARBOR, Wis. – Businesses in Door County are hoping for a rebound tourism season after the pandemic kept many visitors away in 2020.

Denise Stillman goes as far as to say she’s optimistic 2021 will be a good year.

“You know we were sad not to have the arts and the concerts, but people found things to keep themselves busy,” says Stillman.

She and her husband own and operate three hotels in the county.

Speaking to Spectrum News 1 at her location in Egg Harbor, Newport Resorts, she said people are already flooding her phone lines booking stays for this spring and summer.

“We’re finding that everybody that is coming and staying is staying safe and finding ways to really enjoy themselves,” she says.

Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County says the same is true for many businesses in the county.

“This time of year it’s always an air of excitement in Door County because people are getting ready to go for the year, and this year in that regard is absolutely no different,” Jarosh says.

He says large gatherings like theater and live music events suffered most in the county in 2020. The county offers many outdoor recreation options for families. Jarosh says that’s what helped the county’s tourism industry avoid the kind of economic pain other tourism communities suffered in 2020.

Angie Kriz visited Newport Resort from Milwaukee with her sons in April.

“I have family in the restaurant business, so knowing that we’re supporting local restaurants and helping them through their tough season and hoping getting into a good great season heading into 2021,” says Kriz.

Kriz says she and her girlfriends are already planning a trip back in the fall.

Jarosh says visitors like Kriz give him the most hope for the 2021 season.

“Certainly it’s nice to have that optimism nnow,” he says.​