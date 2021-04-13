President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday as the administration continues its outreach to lawmakers amid the push to pass their proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

According to the White House, which highlighted President Biden's longstanding partnership with the CBC, the group will discuss voting rights, racial equity and how the infrastructure investments in the American Jobs Plan will advance racial equity and redress historic inequities.

Lawmakers attending the meeting will include:

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH)

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV)

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL)

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO)

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)

The Congressional Black Caucus, founded in 1971, is "committed to using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream" and seeks to be "voice for people of color and vulnerable communities in Congress." The group's goals are listed as equity, economic empowerment, and engagement.

The group consists of 57 members of Congress, all from the Democratic party – 55 are in the House of Representatives, including two non-voting Delegates, Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C., and Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and two serve in the Senate.

One of the major pushes in President Biden's infrastructure proposal is addressing systemic racism and racial inequity in infrastructure, including $20 billion set aside for "a new program that will reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments and ensure new projects increase opportunity, advance racial equity and environmental justice, and promote affordable access," the White House said.

“Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a major player in the administration's infrastructure proposal, wrote on Twitter in December, adding that under Biden and Harris, "we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.”

Earlier Tuesday, Vice President Harris will hold a roundtable event on Black maternal health, highlighting the disparities that Black women face when it comes to health matters such as pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice will also participate in the event, which will feature women sharing their experiences with maternal health, as well as their work in advocacy and research.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.