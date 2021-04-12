In the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday, the Minnesota Twins announced that they have postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

What You Need To Know The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the wake of the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, "out of respect for the tragic events"



"The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright," the organization said in a statement



The Minnesota Timberwolves have also postponed their game against the Brooklyn Nets set to be played Monday night, the NBA announced



The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center into the early hours of Monday morning, as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game," the team said in a statement.

"The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright," they concluded. No makeup date for the game has been announced.

Following the Twins' announcement, the Minnesota Timberwolves postponed their game against the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA announced, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania from The Athletic and Stadium.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time," the league said.

Wojnarowski reports the game could be made up on Tuesday.

Crowds of mourners and protesters gathered in a Minneapolis suburb where the family of a 20-year-old man said he died after being shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center into the early hours of Monday morning, and stores were broken into, as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death. Brooklyn Center is a city of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

Authorities in Minnesota said that the officer who shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday meant to deploy their taser instead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.