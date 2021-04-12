TAMPA - Inside Erwin Technical College, Gabriel Perez is learning electrical work. He hopes to one day become a general contractor.

“You kinda learn stuff here and then you do like the real world applications outside, you have somebody there to let you know, ‘Oh no this isn’t right,'" said Perez.

In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor and others just announced a new ordinance that will require apprenticeship opportunities for all vertical city projects. These would be for projects over $1 million and they would require 12 percent of their workforce to work through an apprenticeship program.

“They will all have a focus on ending the systemic inequities that we have seen throughout our communities on a number of different levels, and we see it throughout development," said Mayor Castor.