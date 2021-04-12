TAMPA - Inside Erwin Technical College, Gabriel Perez is learning electrical work. He hopes to one day become a general contractor.
- A new ordinance will require apprenticeship opportunities for all vertical city projects
- The goal is to provide more opportunity for career growth
“You kinda learn stuff here and then you do like the real world applications outside, you have somebody there to let you know, ‘Oh no this isn’t right,'" said Perez.
In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor and others just announced a new ordinance that will require apprenticeship opportunities for all vertical city projects. These would be for projects over $1 million and they would require 12 percent of their workforce to work through an apprenticeship program.
“They will all have a focus on ending the systemic inequities that we have seen throughout our communities on a number of different levels, and we see it throughout development," said Mayor Castor.
The goal is to give more people opportunity.
"It has a pathway to the middle class, but a pathway not by giving someone something - but by challenging somebody. Giving people a chance," said Commissioner Luis Viera, City of Tampa.
Written on the wall at Erwin Technical College is the phrase, "Plan for the Future." When asked if he feels nervous about getting into the workforce, Perez smiles and says not at all.
“I mean there is plenty of work. I mean just in Tampa construction, I mean, it’s everything is on the rise," said Perez.
This ordinance will expand to horizontal city projects in the future. Anyone looking to learn more about the apprenticeship opportunities is encouraged to visit the City of Tampa website.