The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Bay Area saw two tornadoes during this weekend's severe weather.

An EF-1 tornado happened Saturday in Bradenton, with 95 mph winds. More than 20 homes were damaged and a five-unit town home had an estimated $1 million worth of damage.

The touchdown was about two miles west of Bayshore Gardens.

On Sunday, an EF-0 tornado hit Winter Haven with 65 mph winds. There were several damage reports in Polk County.

Sunday's weather saw thousands of power outages, downed trees and damaged homes and businesses.

In Hernando County, a 17-year-old girl was killed when she stepped on a power line.

NEW: Storm survey concludes EF-1 Tornado with winds estimated at 95 mph struck this community late Saturday afternoon.

Rating: EF-1 (95 mph)

Path Length: 0.5 miles

Path Width: 50 yards

Injuries: 1

Rating: EF-1 (95 mph)
Path Length: 0.5 miles
Path Width: 50 yards
Injuries: 1
Damage to 20+ homes

Here's the information regarding the two tornadoes that struck over the weekend...one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

