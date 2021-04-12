MILWAUKEE — A six-year tradition is coming back to Milwaukee.

Black Restaurant Week kicks off Monday. It is an opportunity for the surrounding community to celebrate the diversity of our plates, and help support local businesses. The annual event is scaled back this year, as more restaurants cope with the pandemic. Many restaurants are also ramping up to-go options to continue to honor social distancing.

More than 20 Black-owned restaurants will participate this year, with all types of cuisine, including BBQ, soul food, vegetarian, New Orleans style food and more.

The event is hosted by Blankspace MKE and ends on Sunday.