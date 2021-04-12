CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local businesses across the state are finding a way to give back through their earnings.

While at a small business market Emma Hewson, owner of Roxy and Company, caught several sales within minutes at Front Porch Sundays. She says shoppers and their dogs were consistently making their way to her table showing off canine accessories.

“It means a lot. I think the more people that hear about the need for raising money for rescue the better that it’ll be for the animals in the end,” says Hewson.

A huge part of her company and how it started was her love for fostering and wanting to give back. For every collar and leash that is sold, 10% of that goes back to a shelter.

“It was probably one of the first things that I came up with when going through my business plan. I just feel like being able to give back is so important as a business, it kind of gives me more of a purpose as a business owner,” says Hewson.

A local shelter that recently benefited from her donation was Catering to Cats and Dogs in Concord, which is specifically foster based.

“It’s really important for these small rescues to be able to continue running a lot of times goes to vet bills, food and other supplies needed for foster care,” says Hewson.

She designs them all herself, unique to her brand. Every collar is named after one of her many fosters. She started the company in 2019 and had 333 sales that year.

The pandemic unfortunately slowed things down, but that didn’t stop the donations which she says was likely more than $1,000.



Without markets available during the pandemic, she switched to social media which grew her customer base and donations not only out of North Carolina, but the country.

“I have customers from New Zealand to Australia, that was really cool, and Whales,” says Hewson.

Back home at Sycamore Brewing, her local customers support her business and the local animals that are desperate for a home.