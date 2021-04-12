Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene at Austin-East Magnet High School in Tennessee after reports of a shooting surfaced, officials said late Monday.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that there were "multiple gunshot victims reported" at the school, including a police officer. The agencies who responded to the shooting are still conducting an active investigation, and people are encouraged to avoid the area.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was killed in the incident.

Officers have recently established a "reunification site" at a nearby baseball stadium.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee acknowledged during a pre-scheduled press conference on Monday afternoon that he did not have much information on the shooting, calling it a "current situation," and that law enforcement will update him in the near future.

Lee asked that Tenneseans "pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected" by the shooting.

Knoxville County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas also tweeted late Monday afternoon: "The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families."

Officials have not yet identified a suspect, or released any names of potential victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.