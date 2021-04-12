Two of Prince Philip's grandchildren, Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, paid tribute to their grandfather in separate statements after his death on Friday at the age of 99, months before he would have turned 100.

"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William said in a statement issued Monday.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," he added, making special mention of how grateful he was that his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were able to make special memories with his grandfather.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."



A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!" he said, adding: "I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Prince Harry, who exited royal duties in 2020 with his wife, Meghan, echoed the pain of losing a beloved family member like so many people have worldwide in recent months: "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

In his statement, released through his Archwell Foundation, the Duke of Sussex called Prince Philip " a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'" Harry concluded. "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

The comments came as Britain’s House of Commons, which was recalled early from its Easter recess, began offering tributes to Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip was "shaped and protected the monarchy through all the vicissitudes" of the past last seven decades

"He gives us all a model of selflessness and of putting others before ourselves," Johnson said. “He made this country a better place."

Prince Philip will be memorialized at a funeral service at Windsor Castle on April 17 that will be closed to the public, according to Buckingham Palace.

There will be eight days of national mourning ahead of the televised funeral — a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a traditional state funeral. Prince Philip will also not lie in state.

Palace officials said that the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with the strict U.K. government COVID-19 guidelines, but they declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks. Current restrictions limit the number of attendees at a funeral to 30.

Members of the public have been asked not to attend any public events due to public health guidance.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral,” the College at Arms said in a statement.

Harry will attend, but his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, will not attend on the advice of her doctor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.