CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati is one step closer to its grand opening and one step closer to bringing hundreds of new jobs to Ohio.

What You Need To Know The new Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Rock Shop opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony



Revealing the design for Cincinnati-themed merchandise



The Casino will be hiring 300 positions for during the next 90 days



Leadership and staff are excited for what’s to come after a tough time during the pandemic

Inside the future home of the Hard Rock Casino and Cafe in Cincinnati, a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiled the Rock Shop. In attendance was Kenny King, one of the Rock Shop representatives, who couldn’t be happier for what’s to come.

“I’m ecstatic beyond belief,” King said.

King is excited about his role because it allows him meet new people every day — and that’s something that hasn’t happened as much during the pandemic.

“Seeing how slow it was and just trying to stay positive and active,” King said.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati President George Goldhoff said dealing with the pandemic has been a challenge, but things are looking up.

“It feels like we’re coming out of the pandemic, we have a lot of blue sky in our future and we’re really excited about today and the opportunity to open our Rock Shop,” Goldhoff said.

Goldhoff said Hard Rock Casino is looking forward to unveiling their full operation.

“We’re going to be opening different parts of our casino in phases,” Goldhoff said. “We’re going to have a Hard Rock Cafe, once legislation passes in Ohio we hope to have sports betting.”

He said there will also be a smoking parlor and elevated dining, and all the new attractions mean more jobs — 300 during the next 90 days.

“We’re really excited to hire and recruit and train and develop all of the new employees we’re bringing into brand,” Goldhoff said.

He said the casino is looking to see more visitors return in 2021, which is something current employees like King are welcoming with open arms.

“Come out and be a part of this,” King said.