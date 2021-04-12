GREEN BAY, Wis. — Many small businesses have had a difficult year as they try to stay afloat.

Downtown Green Bay Inc., which aims to bring business to Green Bay, is taking applications for pop-up shops in the area.

The Green Bay Pop-Up Shop Program hopes to close the gap of empty storefronts with local entrepreneurs giving the option of short 3-month term leases.

Wanda Tretman-Sieber, who owns a retail space off of Main Street, is part of the program that hopes to match with a small business.

"We really enjoyed being here and we want others to get that opportunity," says Tretman-Sieber. "They come in and they don’t have to pay rent, they get a stipend to start their business."

As the coronavirus pandemic kept storefronts emptier for a bit longer, the program aims to bring small businesses and eventually keep them long-term downtown.

Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc., anticipates more people to be out and about as normalcy in a post-pandemic future seems closer.

"[They] try out downtown at a lower risk, they could be inspired, they could love the amount of auto traffic or foot traffic going past as downtown becomes busier in the months ahead," says Mirkes.

Applications for the more than 40 available spaces will be open for review through the year.

Visit https://downtowngreenbay.com/business/popupshop for a complete list of requirements and details on the application process.