SANFORD, Fla. – Owners of live venues have been struggling for months — just trying to survive during the pandemic.

​Now, the Small Business Administration is making billions of dollars in grant funding available to help.

It’s been a year of difficult changes for Quinn Roberts.

Roberts is co-owner of Theater West End in downtown Sanford.

The theater doors opened in the fall of 2018. They were just getting on their feet when the pandemic hit.

“The word thriving is where we want to be — that’s not where we are. We’re surviving,” Roberts said.

For safety, Roberts took out all of the theater seating, put in movable chairs and plexiglass dividers.

The new configuration only allows them around 50 percent of full occupancy—and only 50 percent of potential profits.

“We’ve had to scale back everything in our theater in order to still survive and pay our bills as best we can,” Roberts said.

But now, the Small Business Administration, or SBA, is offering $16 billion of grants specifically designed for live venues and theaters, like Theater West End, that have taken a hit during the pandemic.

“We’ve been anxiously waiting a date on application for months,” Roberts said.

With all the necessary documentation ready, Roberts logged on last Thursday to sign up for the grants.

“Unfortunately, the first document I tried to upload as supporting documentation fails,” Roberts said.

And now, the SBA’s application portal is temporarily down due to technical difficulties.

After months of waiting for some much needed help, Roberts, and many other live venue owners in Central Florida, are going to have wait even longer.

“We’re ready for this. Then again, it feels like it was a little bit ripped out from underneath us,” Roberts said.

But Roberts is hopeful that he’ll get the funding, the pandemic will subside and his theater will thrive once again.

“We want to continue doing great theater here and continue to keep our business operating, he said.

We contacted the SBA about the grant application portal.

The agency said it’s unclear when the portal might be up and running again.