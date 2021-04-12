PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for an 11-year-old Pasco County girl who went missing from her school.

The girl was identified as Montana Breseman, who was last seen at River Ridge Middle School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Officials believe Breseman, who goes by Jordan, left the school some time after that, but her disappearance wasn't reported to the school's resource officer until 2 p.m., Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Monday night.

The girl may be traveling with a white man in his late teens, officials said.

Breseman told other students that she may be going to Georgia, but investigators do not know if that is her final destination, Nocco said.

When she went missing, Breseman was wearing a gray hoodie, that reads "My Body My Sweat

Your Tears," a blue bandanna and black and white leggings, according to officials.

She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes, the Amber Alert said.

Breseman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

Nocco said investigators are scouring video footage from cameras in the area, but will need help finding Breseman. Parents are urged to ask their children if they know anything about her whereabouts, Nocco said.

"We have to rescue this little girl," he said.

Anyone with information on Breseman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.