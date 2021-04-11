The storms that rolled through Central Florida on Saturday knocked out power to many Duke Energy customers in Central Florida, and more than 1,000 customers still were experiencing outages, the power company indicated early Sunday.

According to Duke Energy, the storms resulted in power issues in isolated areas of the Apopka, Jamestown, and Longwood areas and to parts of Volusia County. Downed trees and power lines caused most of the outages.

Crews worked through the night to restore power and will continue to do so unless weather conditions make it unsafe, Duke Energy said.

Customers can track the outages on Duke Energy’s outage map.