Orlando Police officers took to the streets Saturday, meeting with community leaders and people who live in the Parramore community.

What You Need To Know “Adopt a Block” is a police initiative to improve community relations



Officers say building trust is key to making neighborhoods safer



Residents welcomed the outreach

The “Adopt a Block” initiative emerged during the Parramore Community Trust Initiative Workshop at Camping World Stadium. A resident with the McFall Neighborhood Association believed it could improve relationships between residents in specific neighborhoods and the officers who patrol them.

The officers also want to continue building the trust of people in the community following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which further strained relations across the country.

Marcus Hyatt was among the officers taking part in the event.

“I love being out here and interacting, showing you are human that you care,” he said.

Hyatt is a family man with a wife and two boys. He says building trust is all about getting to know people.

“Say hi and smile to people – just means so much to them. The vast majority of people welcome that.”

ADOPT A BLOCK: Dist. 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, CPL Joseph Lundy, & Dr. Randy Nelson get ready to walk the Parramore... Posted by Orlando Police Department on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Officer Talmon Hall has patrolled the Parramore area for two years.

“Every day we want to get better where we are interacting with the community. It’s a huge step forward, but it’s not the end.”

Resident Janis Watson appreciated the effort.

“It was really nice. It’s nice for them to get out in the community and speak with us. It leads things in the right direction,” she said.

Watson said she hopes officers continue to extend an open hand so they can better keep her community safe.

McFall was selected as the first area to be “adopted.” Other neighborhoods are expected to follow in the future.