ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As the Sunshine State’s vaccine criteria now includes all Florida residents 18 years old and up, as well as 16- and 17-year-olds who want the Pfizer vaccine, many vaccine sites across Central Florida have been busy.

But on what should be the busiest first weekend for teens and young adults to get their shots, weather is causing some issues.

What You Need To Know FEMA vaccine site at Valencia College West to open at noon



Two scheduled mobile sites in Orlando will not be held



Concerns about storm forecasts spark the changes Sunday

Valencia College's West campus, a FEMA-supported vaccination site, was forced to close down early Saturday when storms moved through. Weather is likely to be a problem again Sunday morning, as officials announce plans to reopen the site a few hours late, at noon on Sunday, depending on the weather, for Florida residents 18 years old and up.

Mobile sites that had been scheduled at Latin Community Health Advisor, 2550 Technology Drive, and at Washington Shores Church of Christ, 2818 Orange Center Boulevard in Orlando have been canceled for the day

The FEMA-supported vaccine site at Valencia College’s West campus is typically open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. It's often a very busy site for the Central Florida area, in part because of the ease when it comes to getting the vaccine. You don’t need an appointment; walk-ups are welcome.

The Valencia College West site has 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to give out daily, along with the second-dose follow-up appointments for people who’ve already received their initial dose of Pfizer at the site weeks earlier.