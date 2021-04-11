Millions of dollars was pumped into Bay area businesses after the federal CARES Act was passed, yet some are still seeking bailout money.

What You Need To Know PPP loan money is still available to businesses that need it



Goal is to provide money for smaller businesses



Find out how to apply

This time last year, Dr. Antonio Gayoso of St. Petersburg's Gayoso Plastic Surgery shut down his offices because elective surgeries were being postponed due to COVID-19. After severals tries, he was finally approved for a PPP loan to support his 12 employees.

"It allowed all of my staff to stay employed even though they couldn't work for six weeks," Dr. Gayoso said.

Because he solely used the funds for payroll, the loan is now 100% forgiveable.

"If it's used like it was designed, it's literally a grant, not a loan," Dr. Gayoso explained.

Tampa Bay Chamber President & CEO Dr. Bob Rohrlack says, in the beginning (almost a year ago), the rules on PPP loan applicatons were changing daily. He says the chamber stepped in the help local businesses with all of the red tape.

Their Minority-owned Business Accelerator program helped Black and Hispanic-owned businesses stay afloat.



Congress initially approved more than $900 billion dollars for the PPP program. With only $150 billion still up for grabs, there are concerns that those who need it the most wont get it.

"We are concerned. We are telling everyone don't hesitate, and don't wait," Dr. Rohrlack said.

For next round of the Paycheck Protection Program, there is a push to get the money into smaller businesses, and the application deadline has been extended until May 31.

Businesses like Chief's Creole Cafe in St. Petersburg are encouraging businesses to reapply if they've been denied.



"It took (the bank) less than three seconds to send it back to us that we were being denied," owner Elihu Brayboy said.

Brayboy says he had been funding restaurant operations out of his own pocket for months.

Then a call came from the the Ciccio Restaurant Group – one of Tampa's largest – restaurant groups that manages chains like Fresh Kitchen.



"We couldn't sustain, and these guys came out of nowhere." Braybot said.

Despite being in good standing with his bank for seven years, Brayboy says the bailout money came from another source. He says it's the reason the cafe is open today.