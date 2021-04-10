KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — We are waiting to learn details on a possible new deal involving the state of Wisconsin and Foxconn.

What You Need To Know Foxconn was ineligible to receive tax credits from Wisconsin for work done in 2019



WEDC said Foxconn did not meet the required minimum number of full-time employees hired to work on the project



The WEDC is working with Foxconn to renegotiate

If you recall, Foxconn was ineligible to receive tax credits from Wisconsin for work done in 2019, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC said Foxconn did not meet the required minimum number of full-time employees hired to work on the project and the company did not follow through on its project that it described in the original contract.

Spectrum News 1 checked in with the state to learn new details on a possible contract, but leaders stress they won’t release information out of respect for the company until things are finalized.

"Our practice is not to comment on current conversations we're having with businesses. We want to respect Foxconn and any other company that wants to do business in Wisconsin,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said during a recent event with the Milwaukee Press Club. "These things take time, and it’s going to unfold on the timeline it’s going to unfold on."

The WEDC is working with Foxconn to renegotiate and is still very grateful Foxconn is in Wisconsin.

"Foxconn is optimistic that an amendment to the WEDC Agreement is within reach," the company said in a statement.

Racine County and the village of Mount Pleasant officials shared this statement with us, “we remain confident that the strong protections in the development agreement will fully protect the taxpayers of Mount Pleasant and Racine County. We have already experienced significant benefits from Foxconn’s development in our community, including the more than $750 million the company has invested here.”

Meanwhile, Kim Mahoney and her family are the only residents remaining near the Foxconn site. Their house is the only one left in a subdivision that used to have 13 houses. She is eager to learn more about a possible amended contract, “We want Foxconn to be held accountable,” said Mahoney.

A chain linked fence now surrounds part of her home and she has a view of Foxconn’s High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe from her yard, “to me it looks like a big disco ball without the good music and the dancing. It is not a view you want from your backyard,” said Mahoney.

The Mahoney family has been willing to sell since day one, but has not yet come to an agreement with officials.