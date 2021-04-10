Britain’s Prince Philip will be memorialized at a funeral service at Windsor Castle on April 17 that will be closed to the public, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life,” a spokesperson for the palace said.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties last year, will travel to the United Kingdom from California to attend the service with members of his family; his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, will not attend on the advice of her doctor.

There will be eight days of national mourning ahead of the televised funeral — a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a traditional state funeral. Prince Philip will also not lie in state. 

The day of the funeral, Prince Philip’s body will be moved from Windsor Castle, where it is lying in rest, and make the short trip to St. George’s Chapel, according to the College of Arms.

A photo of Britain's Prince Philip is among flowers left by the public outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 

Palace officials said that the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with the strict U.K. government COVID-19 guidelines, but they declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks. Current restrictions limit the number of attendees at a funeral to 30.

Members of the public have been asked not to attend any public events due to public health guidance.

A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

 

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral,” the College at Arms said in a statement.

A man pauses after leaving a flower tribute outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

 

The Royal Family has also asked people to discontinue leaving tributes, including flowers, at royal residences, and consider making a donation to charity instead. 

A man arrives to lay a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement of the death of the Britain's Prince Philip at the age of 99. (Ian West/PA via AP)

 

Despite their wishes, people have left a number of tributes — bouquets of flowers, notes, the Union Jack flag — outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

People view flower tributes at Cambridge Gate, at Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 

Earlier Saturday, members of the military across the U.K. and at sea have fired gun salutes in tribute to the patriarch of the Royal Family, honoring the former naval officer.

 

 

“The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole,” Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the defense staff, said in a statement. “A life well-lived. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty.”

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

 

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast — the capitals of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom — as well as other cities around the U.K. and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar fired the volleys at one-minute intervals beginning at midday. Ships including the HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own salutes.

The tributes even took place as far away as Australia and New Zealand, commonwealth nations of the United Kingdom.

The Australian Federation Guard fire a 41 gun salute to mark the passing of Prince Philip on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Premier League soccer matches stood still to pay tribute to the fallen monarch.

Players stand for a moment silence following the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh yesterday, ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP)
Players and match officials stand for two minutes silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Regan,Pool)

 

Flags will be flown at half staff at all official U.K. government buildings to honor the beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth II until the day after his funeral.

The Union flag flaps in the wind at half-staff over Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Prince Philip died Friday at Windsor Castle, two months before his 100th birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.