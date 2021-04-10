Britain’s Prince Philip will be memorialized at a funeral service at Windsor Castle on April 17 that will be closed to the public, according to Buckingham Palace.

Gun salutes rang across the United Kingdom, military outposts, and commonwealth nations on Saturday to memorialize the fallen patriarch of the Royal Family

“Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life,” a spokesperson for the palace said.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties last year, will travel to the United Kingdom from California to attend the service with members of his family; his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, will not attend on the advice of her doctor.

There will be eight days of national mourning ahead of the televised funeral — a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a traditional state funeral. Prince Philip will also not lie in state.

The day of the funeral, Prince Philip’s body will be moved from Windsor Castle, where it is lying in rest, and make the short trip to St. George’s Chapel, according to the College of Arms.

Palace officials said that the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with the strict U.K. government COVID-19 guidelines, but they declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks. Current restrictions limit the number of attendees at a funeral to 30.

Members of the public have been asked not to attend any public events due to public health guidance.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral,” the College at Arms said in a statement.

The Royal Family has also asked people to discontinue leaving tributes, including flowers, at royal residences, and consider making a donation to charity instead.

Despite their wishes, people have left a number of tributes — bouquets of flowers, notes, the Union Jack flag — outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Earlier Saturday, members of the military across the U.K. and at sea have fired gun salutes in tribute to the patriarch of the Royal Family, honoring the former naval officer.

To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London.



To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London.

In total 41 rounds are being fired, with 1 round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK.

“The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole,” Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the defense staff, said in a statement. “A life well-lived. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty.”

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast — the capitals of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom — as well as other cities around the U.K. and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar fired the volleys at one-minute intervals beginning at midday. Ships including the HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own salutes.

A 41 Gun Salute, executed by the @RoyalGIBRegt, took place at HMNB #Gibraltar today to mark the sad passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. #BFGib and the wider community are extremely proud to be one of the saluting stations and able to show our respect in this way.

The tributes even took place as far away as Australia and New Zealand, commonwealth nations of the United Kingdom.

Premier League soccer matches stood still to pay tribute to the fallen monarch.

Flags will be flown at half staff at all official U.K. government buildings to honor the beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth II until the day after his funeral.

Prince Philip died Friday at Windsor Castle, two months before his 100th birthday.

