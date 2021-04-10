Congressman Brian Higgins has announced that restaurants will soon be able to apply for grants to receive federal funding.

A $28.6 billion “Restaurant Revitalization Fund” was included in the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman Higgins is teaming up with the Small Business Development Centers in Western New York to offer help with the application process. A virtual workshop will be held on April 19.

One local restaurant owner says this relief will help them survive.

"It's almost like having a faucet on full blast and all of a sudden going to a trickle and trying to survive on that little bit of water in your household. We all are trying and many of our friends have just given up. It's a sad thing, so the congressmen listened to us, came through with the bill, and it will be a huge, huge help for us," Dennis DiPaolo, owner of Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, said.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurant sales plummeted $240 billion during 2020, and 3.1 million more jobs were lost than expected.

In Erie County, contact the Small Business Development Center at SUNY Buffalo State at 716-878-4030 or smallbus@buffalostate.edu. Venues in Niagara County can reach out to the Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center by phone at 716-210-2515 or email sbdc@niagaracc.suny.edu.​

Those interested can sign up for the virtual workshop here.