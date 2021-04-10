ORLANDO, Fla. – The announcement that Pfizer is seeking to add teenagers 12 to 15 years old to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for a lot of parents eager to protect their children from the virus and its variants.

Parents like Mustafa Salehmohamed of Orlando say he’s relieved that there may soon be a vaccine approved for his children.

“As much as my daughter is relatively healthy, that’s not a risk I’d like to take. And if there’s a vaccine there – as a dad – there’s a lot of peace of mind in that," Salehmohamed said.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is currently the only one approved by the FDA for use in teenagers 16 years old and up.

The decision to seek FDA approval to expand age eligibility in children comes just a week after Pfizer announced its clinical trials in youths 12- to 15-years-old demonstrated 100 percent efficacy against COVID-19 and a robust antibody response after vaccination.

That may be needed in the fight to beat this pandemic nationwide.

While the CDC reports now that more than one third of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine, the United States is still reporting 60,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

There also is growing concern about the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the UK, as it is now the dominant strain in the U.S. Health leaders say it can be spread very readily in kids.

Doctors say that expanding the age eligibility for Pfizer’s vaccine will be important in working toward herd immunity against COVID-19.

An infectious disease expert with Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said if the FDA grants it emergency use authorization quickly, it could make the vaccine widely available to those children by the start of the next school year.

The FDA says it will review Pfizer’s request and evaluate it as quickly as possible.