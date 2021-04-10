OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Outer Banks has a rich history dating back to the first explorers. History that can still be found in the shipwrecks under the sand.

Local tour guide Ray Stallings takes visitors to several different beaches along Hatteras Island and the Oregon Inlet.

Ray is able to show them beautiful scenery, but also teaches them about the history of the of the people that have come to the area.

“Just knowing that lots of places you go on the beach could very well have a shipwreck buried underneath the sand, you just don’t know it yet,” Stallings says.

One of the most visible wooden ships is the GA Kohler, a ship that was grounded in 1933 after a hurricane.

Ray says his clients enjoy getting up close to it because it's usually very visible in low tide.

“That one is pretty impressive because it's a wood vessel and it's still together to a point where you can actually see it was a ship,” Stallings explains.

Stallings moved to the area from Rocky Mount to start the touring business, and says getting to share his knowledge with people has been the most rewarding.

“They put their hands to their mouth and go, 'Oh my god, this is just so beautiful.' And it's neat that you can share that with them, but it also helps you to keep it fresh,” Stallings says.

For more information about tours, contact OBX Beach Shuttle Services at obxshuttles@gmail.com or call (252) 908-2994.