UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A group of dedicated tax volunteers in Union County are set to wrap up their program next week.

In preparation for many Americans' least favorite day of the year, 25 Union County volunteers have been working to help people file income tax returns.

What You Need To Know Union County has helped more than 600 people file their taxes



This year has been particularly challenging as stimulus bills impacted tax code



Program accepting last requests for help on Monday, April 12

This year, it’s been especially challenging.

Because of the different federal stimulus bills passed in the last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax rules and regulations have changed more than usual.

The federal changes are not the only thing different this time around.

Annette Kilby is in her fifth year of volunteering for Union County’s income tax assistance program, but this year her office is more isolated than usual.

"My husband still works, so it was something that I could do in my spare time,” Kilby says with some laughter.

Kilby retired as a secretary in Union County schools five years ago. She was drawn to volunteering with the county’s tax assistance program because she wanted to help people.

"Most of the people that we work with are retired people and to be able to meet with them — usually, in the past we’ve been able to meet with them, of course this year it’s remote and we do it by phone,” Kilby laments.

It has made the job more challenging. The sounds of tapping keys and mouse clicks have replaced the hustle and bustle of in-person financial conversation.

The Union County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program helps those making under $57,000 a year, limited English speakers, and those with disabilities.

"They don’t have a lot of spare money to pay someone to do their taxes, so to be able to provide this service for them, they’re so appreciative of it, and it’s just a blessing to be able to do it,” Kilby says about the seniors she works with for the program.

At their offices during the day, you’re likely to overhear questions about the various stimulus bills and COVID-19 relief, including checks and unemployment benefits.

The challenge is all those questions are being asked over the phone, making it sometimes more difficult to reach people who need help.

"This year we are virtual because of COVID to keep everyone safe, and so they drop their information off, then we call them on the phone to review all the information,” Senior Volunteer Services Coordinator Gloria Haney says.

Haney manages the 25 volunteers as they’ve had to track people down, make calls, and try to get answers all over the phone.

"This has been a hard year, for all of them, they’re tired. It’s harder to do a tax return this way,” Haney adds.

Usually, people in the program would bring their information in during an appointment, and the return would normally be completed the same day.

Now, it’s a completely different process. People drop off their information at the Union County government center and leave. It’s reviewed by the volunteers, they call to ask any questions, then it’s reviewed again by a different volunteer. Then they try to schedule an in-person review before it is filed.

"It’s been a little challenging but it’s been...We’ll work through it,” Kilby adds with a smile.

Union County will accept its last tax return packet on April 12 in order to complete it in time for the original tax day deadline of April 15.

However, the federal deadline to file your income tax return has been extended to May 17.