BOONE, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad is back open in the High Country.

The train is back on the tracks and that horn can be heard for miles. The park was forced to close during 2020 due to COVID-19 for the first time in more than 60 years.

Families from all over came up for opening day for a chance to ride the train and even see the Easter Bunny. The park is asking guests to social distance, wear a mask, and book their train rides in advance since now less people are allowed on the train.

Lisa Shell drove up from Gastonia for the first day. She has brought her kids here every year and says losing a year of pictures here was very difficult. They plan to come back soon.

"It is a fun family day with no technology, just slower pace and get to be outside all day, together," Shell says.



Tweetsie Railroad staff say everything in the park is back open. The only difference is the limit on the train. If you are planning to go up for a ride you must book tickets early.