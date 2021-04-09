Former President Donald Trump is beginning to flex his muscles with the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections, lending his endorsement to two key allies for re-election.

Johnson has not yet decided whether or not to seek a third term representing Wisconsin



Rubio's endorsement finally puts to rest speculation that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, would challenge Rubio for the primary; Ivanka offered her support for Rubio’s re-election, his spokesperson confirmed in February



Paul has not formally announced he is running for re-election, but has said he is planning on running for a third term in the Senate

The former Republican president threw his weight behind Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, who has not yet decided if he will seek a third term in the Senate, as well as former primary rivals Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, a seat which fueled speculation that might spark a primary challenge from his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin,” Trump said in a statement. “He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for. It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate.”

“Run, Ron, Run!” Trump added.

Wisconsin will likely be a key race for both parties as the Democrats try to expand their slim majority in the Senate, while Republicans hope to retake the chamber — both parties angling for a referendum on President Joe Biden.

Several Democrats have already declared for the race, including Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, while there’s speculation that the state’s attorney general Josh Paul and lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes will enter the race; no Republicans have formally announced they are running for the seat.

“I’ve got a long time to decide,” Johnson recently told Politico on whether or not he will seek reelection.

Wisconsin will be a key state for both parties — Democrats are hoping for a repeat of 2020, in which President Joe Biden flipped the perennially blue state back from Trump, who won the Badger State in 2016 in a surprising upset. Wisconsin’s other senator, Tammy Baldwin, who won reelection in 2018, is a Democrat.

Turning to his former rivals, Trump offered his coveted backing to Sens. Rand Paul and Marco Rubio.

“It is my honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “Marco has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America.”

The former president’s endorsement is a far cry from the barbs of the 2016 primary campaign, including Trump’s derision of the Florida Senator as “little Marco” and the senator’s rebuttal about Trump’s “small hands.”

Trump’s endorsement in the Florida race finally puts to rest the speculation that his daughter, Ivanka, would challenge Rubio for the primary. Trump’s eldest daughter offered her support for Rubio’s re-election, a spokesperson for the senator confirmed in February.

Paul has not formally announced he is running for re-election, but has said he is planning on running for a third term in the Senate.

“I am proud to be working with Rand in our battle to Make America Great Again,” Trump said of Paul in a statement. “He has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term in the U.S. Senate.”

Much like Rubio, Trump and Paul clashed in the 2016 primary, with the Kentucky senator calling him a “fake conservative,” but became one of the president’s staunchest allies in Congress.