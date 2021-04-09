A Texas man has been arrested and charged with malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive after allegedly plotting to blow up a data center he believed provided services to federal agencies, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Authorities arrested Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, after allegedly attempting to obtain an explosive device from an undercover FBI employee in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are indebted to the concerned citizen who came forward to report the defendant’s alarming online rhetoric. In flagging his posts to the FBI, this individual may have saved the lives of a number of tech workers,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah said in a statement.

“We are also incredibly proud of our FBI partners, who ensured that the defendant was apprehended with an inert explosive device before he could inflict real harm,” Shah added. “The Justice Department is determined to apprehend domestic extremists who intend to commit violence, no matter what political sentiment drives them to do so.”

“The FBI’s highest priority is ensuring public safety and we thoroughly investigate all credible threats,” said Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “We continually ask the public to report suspicious or threatening behavior to law enforcement, and in this instance, that vigilance may have prevented injuries and the destruction of property.”

A search of the defendant’s Facebook page led authorities to find him boasting about being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day of the deadly riot. He allegedly told contacts in private messages that he did not enter the Capitol, but made it to the “platform” and stole a piece of glass from a broken window. He also said he brought a sawed-off AR rifle to Washington, D.C., but left the weapon in his car.

The defendant allegedly told a confidential source that he aimed to “kill of about 70% of the internet” by using C-4 plastic explosives to attack the data centers of prominent tech companies. The source then introduced the defendant to an undercover FBI employee posing as an explosives supplier.

The defendant told the undercover agent in recorded conversations that he was hoping to attack web servers that he believed provided services to the FBI, CIA, and other federal agencies, in an attempt to bring down “the oligarchy” in power in the U.S., according to the DOJ release.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.