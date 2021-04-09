NATIONWIDE — The Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program had to temporarily suspend its portal Thursday because of technical issues.

UPDATE: After launching the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal, technical issues arose despite multiple successful tests. After working with our vendors to address the issues, the portal was shut down to ensure fair and equal access once it is reopened. — SBA (@SBAgov) April 8, 2021

The SVOG portal had opened earlier in the day to take applications to assist live venues, theaters, museums, zoos, and aquariums that have had significant revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know



The portal is experiencing technical difficulties



The Small Business Administration said it would provide advance notice before it reopens



The SVOG program was created to assist live event operators hurt by the COVID pandemic

The SBA said it is working with vendors to get the portal operational as soon as possible. It indicated it would provide advance notice of the time and date the portal would reopen to ensure applicants can obtain equitable access and prepare to apply. Prospective applicants can still register for an account.

The American Rescue Plan Act, enacted last month, provides $16 billion for the SVOG program.

Live venue operators or promoters; theatrical producers; live performing arts organization operators; relevant museum operators; zoos and aquariums that meet specific criteria; and talent representatives who were operational as of February 29, 2020 are eligible to apply for the grants. If they received Paycheck Protection Program loans on or after Dec. 27, 2020, they will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount.

Grants can be used for payroll costs, rent payments, utility payments, worker protection expenditures, and other expenses outlined on the SBA website.