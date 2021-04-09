Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the patriarch of the British Royal Family and husband of Queen Elizabeth II for over 73 years, has passed away at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort of a reigning monarch in British history and was the oldest ever male member of the British Royal Family.

Born in Greece into the Greek and Danish royal families, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was the fifth son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

After his family’s exile from Greece when he was an infant in Dec. 1922 following the Greco-Turkish War, Prince Philip’s family moved to France, growing up in a house owned by Philip’s aunt, Princess George of Greece and Denmark, in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Cloud.

Prince Philip was educated in France, Germany, and Scotland, before serving in the British Royal Navy, where he served in World War II and rose to the rank of lieutenant — though he eventually was given the title of five-star Admiral of the Fleet, the highest available rank in the Royal Navy, upon Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne in 1953.

Philip first met Elizabeth in 1934, though they began exchanging letters after a meeting in 1939, when Elizabeth was 13 years old. They were secretly engaged in 1946, after Philip asked her father, King George VI, for her hand in marriage, and they announced their engagement in 1947.

Philip renounced his Greek and Danish titles prior to the marriage and officially converted from Greek Orthodoxy to Anglicanism following some controversy about his foreign birth, lack of financial standing, and had sisters who married Germans with Nazi ties. Before the wedding, King George gave him the royal title of the Duke of Edinburgh

They were married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, the same church where two of their children — Princess Anne and Prince Andrew — and one of their grandchildren, Prince William, would later marry. The ceremony was broadcast to over 200 million people worldwide.

The couple had their first two children — Prince Charles in 1948 and Princess Anne in 1950 — prior to Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne in 1952. Philip was the one who broke the news to Elizabeth of her father’s death on Feb. 6, 1952, less than two weeks before the birth of their third child, Prince Andrew.

Philip stood by Elizabeth’s side as she ascended the throne, and remained there until his death. The queen pronounced that Philip would have “Place, Pre-eminence, and Precedence next to Her Majesty on all occasions and in all meetings, except where otherwise provided by Act of Parliament,” meaning that her son, Prince Charles, would never outrank his father during her reign.

Philip was the patron for over 800 charities, and accompanied Queen Elizabeth all over the world.

In 2017, at the age of 96, Philip retired from royal duties, having taken part in 22,219 solo engagements through the years. Since 1952, he wrote over 14 books, traveled to more than 76 countries, delivered nearly 5,500 speeches, and made over 600 solo overseas visits, according to the palace.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Philip was hospitalized in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward VII Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He was forced to give up driving at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham estate in January 2019. Philip needed help to get out of the Land Rover but wasn’t injured. A woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in February 2021, as a "precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell," the palace said at the time. He underwent a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition in March and was subsequently released from the hospital.

He and the Queen were vaccinated against COVID-19 in January of 2021.

Philip would have turned 100 on June 10 of this year.

He is survived by his wife, the queen, four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.