The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is aggressively recruiting new members to help break barriers.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he’s short on deputies right now. He’s looking to fill about 50 deputy positions and more than 20 civilian positions. This is why he hosted the agency’s first job fair on Friday.

Lopez said his priority is hiring people who can speak more than one language.

“If you are bi-lingual, tri-lingual any lingual, we can use that because we have such a big diverse community,” Lopez said. “We have so many people that are transient through, from Disney and tourism. We could always help because we have to render aid and provide services to them also.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for volunteers to take part in their community service division.